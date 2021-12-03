Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify stock opened at $1,447.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,481.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

