Shopping Trading Up 2.2% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Shopping has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and $1.13 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $33.28 or 0.00063905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,206 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.