Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDEV. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,788 ($23.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,351.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,484.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

