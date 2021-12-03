Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Declines By 26.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,241. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $769,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

