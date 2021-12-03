Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declines By 31.4%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 1,220,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after buying an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.