Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declines By 31.4%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 1,220,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after buying an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
