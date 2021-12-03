Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Grows By 40.6%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,119.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.