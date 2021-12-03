Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rises By 58.9%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,541,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Alstom has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSMY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

