Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Drops By 27.4%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $26.55 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

