Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Drops By 35.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $993,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $540,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $268.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

