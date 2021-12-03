Short Interest in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Drops By 35.7%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.60. 3,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
