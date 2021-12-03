Short Interest in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Drops By 35.7%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.60. 3,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

