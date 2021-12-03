Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declines By 31.6%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $47.02. 2,664,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

