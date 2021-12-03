Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Drops By 29.7%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FOF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 52,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.