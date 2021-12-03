Short Interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Increases By 23.1%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conn’s by 36.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

