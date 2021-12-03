Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expands By 27.5%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CUZ opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $2,548,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

