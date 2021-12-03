Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Drops By 26.4%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ DGNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.