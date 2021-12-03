Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 59.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

