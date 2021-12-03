Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declines By 24.6%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 10,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

