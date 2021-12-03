Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Grows By 34.1%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 517,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GTH stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,641. The stock has a market cap of $720.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.39. Genetron has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Get Genetron alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 18.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 41.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.