Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Grows By 34.1%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 517,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of GTH stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,641. The stock has a market cap of $720.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.39. Genetron has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
About Genetron
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.