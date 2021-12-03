Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declines By 29.8%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 14,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,372. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

