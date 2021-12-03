Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Decreases By 28.4%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KYN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 881,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

