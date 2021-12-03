Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Increases By 32.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS KHRNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
About Khiron Life Sciences
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.