Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Increases By 32.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KHRNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.