Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Drops By 25.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 180,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 5,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

