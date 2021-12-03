Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Grows By 50.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 6,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
