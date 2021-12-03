Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Grows By 50.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 6,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

