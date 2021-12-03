Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Drops By 24.3%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 2,439,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,158.0 days.

Minor International Public stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Minor International Public has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.05.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

