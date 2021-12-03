Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rises By 51.5%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,875,200 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 1,897,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,250.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 3,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

