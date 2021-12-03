Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Grows By 39.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 305,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,788. The stock has a market cap of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

