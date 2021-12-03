Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Drops By 31.0%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JMM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 7,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

