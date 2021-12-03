Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Declines By 31.3%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 916,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $661.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $633.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

