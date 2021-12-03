Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Rises By 32.2%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

PKI stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $183.17. 1,171,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.41. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

