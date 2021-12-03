Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Rises By 32.2%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
PKI stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $183.17. 1,171,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.41. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
