Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases By 22.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BPIRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

