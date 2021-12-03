Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Drops By 35.9%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sabre Gold Mines stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

