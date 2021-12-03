Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Drops By 35.9%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sabre Gold Mines stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
