Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Declines By 27.2%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,550,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

