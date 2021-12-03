Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Increases By 44.6%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

