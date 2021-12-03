Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Increases By 30.9%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 99,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 164,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 25,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,753,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,847. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

