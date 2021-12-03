Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Increases By 66.7%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IRL opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.