Short Interest in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Expands By 41.4%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 933,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Unisys has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after purchasing an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Unisys by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

