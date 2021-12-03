Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Decreases By 28.0%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 122,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC opened at $37.08 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.