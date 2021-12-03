Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Expands By 45.3%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

