Short Interest in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Decreases By 33.9%

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 55,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vectrus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Vectrus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

