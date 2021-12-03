Short Interest in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Decreases By 33.9%

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of VEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 55,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vectrus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Vectrus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.