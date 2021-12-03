Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Grows By 36.1%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $434.13. The stock had a trading volume of 365,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.