Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Grows By 55.2%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.
Shares of WNS traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.01. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.