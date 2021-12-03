Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Grows By 55.2%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of WNS traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.01. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

