Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 998,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

