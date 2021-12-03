Signature Bank to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $319.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.57.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

