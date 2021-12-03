Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $62.99. 8,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,643. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

