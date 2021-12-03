Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

