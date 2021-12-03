Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 20,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

