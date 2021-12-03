Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $88.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
