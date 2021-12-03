Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $88.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

