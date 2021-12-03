Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SIG opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

