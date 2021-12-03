Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

