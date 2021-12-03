Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in November

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 355,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,378. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

